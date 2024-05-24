BloodHound vs Infection Monkey

Choosing between BloodHound and Infection Monkey for your offensive security needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

BloodHound: BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.

Infection Monkey: An open-source security tool that simulates network breaches by self-propagating across data centers to test organizational resilience against lateral movement attacks.