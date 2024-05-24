BloodHound vs Havoc

Choosing between BloodHound and Havoc for your offensive security needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

BloodHound: BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.

Havoc: Havoc is a malleable post-exploitation command and control framework that provides a client-server architecture with payload generation, customizable C2 profiles, and team collaboration capabilities for red team operations.