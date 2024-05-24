BloodHound vs HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD)

Choosing between BloodHound and HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD) for your offensive security needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

BloodHound: BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.

HackSys Extreme Vulnerable Driver (HEVD): A Windows kernel driver intentionally designed with various vulnerabilities to help security researchers practice kernel exploitation techniques.