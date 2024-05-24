BloodHound vs exploit_me

Choosing between BloodHound and exploit_me for your offensive security needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

BloodHound: BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.

exploit_me: A deliberately vulnerable ARM/ARM64 application with 14 different vulnerability levels designed for CTF-style exploitation training and education.