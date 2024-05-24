BloodHound vs DiskShadow

Choosing between BloodHound and DiskShadow for your offensive security needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

BloodHound: BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.

DiskShadow: A tool that exposes the functionality of the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) for creation, enumeration, and manipulation of volume shadow copies, with features for persistence and evasion.