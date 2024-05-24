Blauhaunt vs Windows-Hunting

Choosing between Blauhaunt and Windows-Hunting for your threat hunting needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Blauhaunt: A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.

Windows-Hunting: A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts.