Blauhaunt vs Splunk Attack Data Repository

Choosing between Blauhaunt and Splunk Attack Data Repository for your threat hunting needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Blauhaunt: A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.

Splunk Attack Data Repository: Curated datasets for developing and testing detections in SIEM installations.