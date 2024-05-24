Blauhaunt vs SOC Prime Threat Detection Marketplace

Choosing between Blauhaunt and SOC Prime Threat Detection Marketplace for your threat hunting needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Blauhaunt: A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.

SOC Prime Threat Detection Marketplace: Threat detection marketplace with Sigma rules for SIEM and shift-left detection