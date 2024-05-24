CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Blauhaunt vs ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor

Blauhaunt

Blauhaunt

A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.

Threat Hunting
 Open Source
ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor

ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor

Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics.

Threat Hunting
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Blauhaunt
ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor
Pricing Model
Free
Commercial
Category
Threat Hunting
Threat Hunting
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Open Source
GitHub Stars
175
Last Commit
May 2025
Company Information
Company
ShadowDragon
Headquarters
Denver, Colorado, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
Incident Response
Threat Hunting
DFIR
Log Analysis
Security Incident Response
Osint
Open Source Intelligence
Continuous Monitoring
Threat Intelligence
Monitoring
Investigation
Alerting
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Blauhaunt

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories

ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories
Core Features

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Blauhaunt vs ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Blauhaunt and ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor for your threat hunting needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Blauhaunt: A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.

ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor: Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Blauhaunt vs ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor?

Blauhaunt, ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor are all Threat Hunting solutions. Blauhaunt A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR speciali. ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Blauhaunt vs ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor?

The choice between Blauhaunt vs ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor depends on your specific requirements. Blauhaunt is free to use, while ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Blauhaunt vs ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor?

Blauhaunt is Free, ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor is Commercial. Blauhaunt offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Blauhaunt a good alternative to ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor?

Yes, Blauhaunt can be considered as an alternative to ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor for Threat Hunting needs. Both tools offer Threat Hunting capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Blauhaunt and ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Blauhaunt and ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Threat Hunting tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

