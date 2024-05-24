Blauhaunt vs PlumHound

Choosing between Blauhaunt and PlumHound for your threat hunting needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Blauhaunt: A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.

PlumHound: PlumHound is a reporting engine that converts BloodHoundAD's Neo4J queries into operational security reports for analyzing Active Directory vulnerabilities and attack paths.