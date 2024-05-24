Blauhaunt vs msticpy

Choosing between Blauhaunt and msticpy for your threat hunting needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Blauhaunt: A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.

msticpy: msticpy is a Python library for InfoSec investigation and threat hunting in Jupyter Notebooks, providing data querying, threat intelligence enrichment, analysis capabilities, and interactive visualizations.