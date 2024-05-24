Blauhaunt vs EQL Analytics Library

Choosing between Blauhaunt and EQL Analytics Library for your threat hunting needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Blauhaunt: A tool collection for filtering and visualizing logon events, designed for experienced DFIR specialists in threat hunting and incident response.

EQL Analytics Library: A library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors identified in MITRE ATT&CK, providing detection rules for the Elastic Stack.