Rav3n Watch: AI-driven platform for monitoring & detecting disinformation and influence ops. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Continuous narrative and information environment monitoring, Detection of coordinated inauthentic behavior, Identification of disinformation and influence operations..

Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection: Modular cyber threat intel platform for external threat detection & monitoring. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials detection and retrieval, Data leakage detection from employees and third parties, Phishing and cybersquatting detection with domain protection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.