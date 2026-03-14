RAV3N Risk LLM: AI LLM for narrative risk analysis and disinformation threat detection. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Narrative threat detection and analysis, Disinformation and influence operation identification, AI-assisted risk scoring of harmful narratives..

Polygraf AI Interview Cheating AI Detector: Detects AI-assisted cheating in job interviews via real-time audio analysis. built by Polygraf AI. Core capabilities include Real-time speech-to-text transcription of interview audio, Speech pattern and response timing analysis to detect unnatural behavior, Specialized detection for AI coaching tools (Cluely, Yoodli, InterviewCoder, Pickle)..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.