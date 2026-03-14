RAV3N Risk LLM: AI LLM for narrative risk analysis and disinformation threat detection. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Narrative threat detection and analysis, Disinformation and influence operation identification, AI-assisted risk scoring of harmful narratives..

DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform: OSINT platform for monitoring surface web, dark web, and social media sources. built by DigitalStakeout. Core capabilities include Real-time data collection from surface web, dark web, and social media, AI-powered data classification and sentiment analysis, Entity extraction and pivoting..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.