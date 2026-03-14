Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Blackbird.AI is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Blackbird.AI. PhishEye is a commercial digital risk protection tool by PhishEye. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and communications teams protecting brand reputation against coordinated disinformation campaigns should pick Blackbird.AI for its ability to correlate inauthentic behavior across fragmented social and digital channels,something most threat intelligence platforms ignore entirely. The platform combines bot detection with narrative-level risk scoring across SMB through Enterprise deployments, covering DE.CM continuous monitoring and DE.AE adverse event analysis in the NIST framework. Skip this if you need a general-purpose social listening tool; Blackbird.AI is purpose-built for detecting organized influence operations, not sentiment analysis or competitor mentions.
Narrative intelligence platform detecting disinformation & brand narrative threats.
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
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Common questions about comparing Blackbird.AI vs PhishEye for your digital risk protection needs.
Blackbird.AI: Narrative intelligence platform detecting disinformation & brand narrative threats. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Narrative threat detection across social and digital media, Coordinated inauthentic behavior identification, Influence operation and disinformation campaign analysis..
PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Blackbird.AI differentiates with Narrative threat detection across social and digital media, Coordinated inauthentic behavior identification, Influence operation and disinformation campaign analysis. PhishEye differentiates with AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts.
Blackbird.AI is developed by Blackbird.AI. PhishEye is developed by PhishEye. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Blackbird.AI and PhishEye serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection, Social Media, Threat Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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