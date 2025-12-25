Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..

Snyk Open Source: SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Software composition analysis for open source dependencies and transitive dependencies, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Score with reachability, exploit maturity, EPSS/CVSS evaluation, Automated vulnerability fixes via one-click pull requests with upgrades and patches..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.