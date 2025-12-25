Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..

MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for detecting vulnerabilities & license risks in open-source deps. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Vulnerability detection with CVE matching and NVD cross-referencing, License risk detection for GPL, MIT, Apache, and proprietary licenses..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.