Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by CloudMatos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in dependency warnings will see immediate value in MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis because its AI-powered false positive reduction actually cuts noise instead of just claiming to. The tool maps direct and transitive dependencies across npm, Maven, and PyPI while generating automated patch pull requests, which addresses the NIST GV.SC supply chain risk requirement without requiring dedicated AppSec headcount. Skip this if your organization needs binary or container scanning as a primary feature; MatosSphere handles Docker and Kubernetes but positions open-source vulnerability detection as the core strength.
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
SCA tool for detecting vulnerabilities & license risks in open-source deps
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Black Duck Black Duck SCA vs MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for detecting vulnerabilities & license risks in open-source deps. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Vulnerability detection with CVE matching and NVD cross-referencing, License risk detection for GPL, MIT, Apache, and proprietary licenses..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Black Duck Black Duck SCA differentiates with Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies. MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Vulnerability detection with CVE matching and NVD cross-referencing, License risk detection for GPL, MIT, Apache, and proprietary licenses.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis is developed by CloudMatos. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA and MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, Dependency Scanning, License Compliance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox