Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. FossID Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FossID. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
FossID Software Composition Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing large open source footprints will get the most from FossID Software Composition Analysis because its 3+ petabyte component database catches both known vulnerabilities and AI-detected code snippets that smaller SCA tools miss during blind scans. The NTIA-compliant SBOM generation and native CI/CD integration mean you can enforce license and supply chain policy without source code access, which matters if you're inheriting legacy codebases or integrating third-party binaries. Skip this if your organization is still in the "occasional dependency audit" phase; FossID's value compounds with maturity, not for teams running one or two applications.
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
SCA tool for code scanning, license identification, and SBOM generation
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Black Duck SCA vs FossID Software Composition Analysis for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
FossID Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for code scanning, license identification, and SBOM generation. built by FossID. Core capabilities include Language-agnostic code scanning for open source components, AI-generated code snippet detection, NTIA-compliant SBOM generation and export..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA differentiates with Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies. FossID Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Language-agnostic code scanning for open source components, AI-generated code snippet detection, NTIA-compliant SBOM generation and export.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. FossID Software Composition Analysis is developed by FossID. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA and FossID Software Composition Analysis serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, Dependency Scanning, License Compliance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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