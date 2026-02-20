BitNinja Server Security: Multi-layered Linux server security agent with WAF, malware scan, and IP filtering. built by BitNinja. headquartered in Hungary. Core capabilities include IP reputation filtering and blocking, Real-time malware scanning and removal, Web Application Firewall (WAF)..

BotScout.com: BotScout.com provides proactive bot detection, screening, and banning through a powerful API..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.