Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Bitdefender Link Checker is a free security scanning tool by Bitdefender. LinkFinder is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Security teams and individual users who need fast, reliable URL threat screening before clicking unknown links will get immediate value from Bitdefender Link Checker; its free pricing removes the barrier to deployment across your entire organization, and the real-time threat intelligence updates mean you're checking against current malware and phishing signatures, not stale databases. Bitdefender's 2,307-person security operation backs the detection engine with continuous feed updates that catch newly registered phishing domains faster than many paid competitors. This is not a replacement for advanced email gateway filtering or browser isolation for high-risk users; it's best deployed as a lightweight first-line check in workflows where humans make the final click decision. Penetration testers and bug bounty hunters need LinkFinder because it automates endpoint discovery from JavaScript at scale, surfacing attack surface that manual code review would miss in hours. The tool has 4,099 GitHub stars and runs as a lightweight Python script, meaning you deploy it in seconds without infrastructure overhead. Skip this if your team relies on commercial SAST platforms with integrated JavaScript parsing; LinkFinder excels at breadth over depth and assumes you'll validate findings manually.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Security teams and individual users who need fast, reliable URL threat screening before clicking unknown links will get immediate value from Bitdefender Link Checker; its free pricing removes the barrier to deployment across your entire organization, and the real-time threat intelligence updates mean you're checking against current malware and phishing signatures, not stale databases. Bitdefender's 2,307-person security operation backs the detection engine with continuous feed updates that catch newly registered phishing domains faster than many paid competitors. This is not a replacement for advanced email gateway filtering or browser isolation for high-risk users; it's best deployed as a lightweight first-line check in workflows where humans make the final click decision.
Penetration testers and bug bounty hunters need LinkFinder because it automates endpoint discovery from JavaScript at scale, surfacing attack surface that manual code review would miss in hours. The tool has 4,099 GitHub stars and runs as a lightweight Python script, meaning you deploy it in seconds without infrastructure overhead. Skip this if your team relies on commercial SAST platforms with integrated JavaScript parsing; LinkFinder excels at breadth over depth and assumes you'll validate findings manually.
Free URL scanner that checks links for malware, phishing, and fraud threats
A Python script that finds endpoints in JavaScript files to identify potential security vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender Link Checker vs LinkFinder for your security scanning needs.
Bitdefender Link Checker: Free URL scanner that checks links for malware, phishing, and fraud threats. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include URL threat scanning, Malware detection, Phishing detection..
LinkFinder: A Python script that finds endpoints in JavaScript files to identify potential security vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bitdefender Link Checker is developed by Bitdefender. LinkFinder is open-source with 4,099 GitHub stars. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Bitdefender Link Checker and LinkFinder serve similar Security Scanning use cases: both are Security Scanning tools. Key differences: LinkFinder is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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