Bitdefender GravityZone Platform vs Raccine

Choosing between Bitdefender GravityZone Platform and Raccine for your endpoint protection platform needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Bitdefender GravityZone Platform: Unified security platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and MDR capabilities

Raccine: A simple ransomware protection that intercepts and kills malicious processes attempting to delete shadow copies using vssadmin.exe.