Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security vs Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense

Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security

Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security

Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection

Email Security Platforms
 Commercial
Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense

Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense

Email threat protection for Microsoft 365 with advanced detection capabilities

Email Security Platforms
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security
Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Email Security Platforms
Email Security Platforms
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Bitdefender
Cisco
Headquarters
Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania
San Jose, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
API Security
Cloud Security
Email Security
Managed Security Service Provider
Microsoft 365
Multi Tenant
Phishing Protection
Ransomware Prevention
Threat Detection
Cloud
Real Time Monitoring
Remediation
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total4/22 categories

Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR1/5
DE2/2
RS1/4
RC0/2
Total4/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
1
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security vs Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security and Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense for your email security platforms needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security: Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection

Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense: Email threat protection for Microsoft 365 with advanced detection capabilities

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security vs Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense?

Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security, Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense are all Email Security Platforms solutions. Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection. Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense Email threat protection for Microsoft 365 with advanced detection capabilities. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security vs Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense?

The choice between Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security vs Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense depends on your specific requirements. Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security is a commercial solution, while Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security vs Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense?

Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security is Commercial, Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security a good alternative to Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense?

Yes, Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security can be considered as an alternative to Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense for Email Security Platforms needs. Both tools offer Email Security Platforms capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security and Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security and Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Email Security Platforms tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

