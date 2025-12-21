Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Bitdefender. Solvo CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Solvo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud should consider Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ primarily for its CIEM capabilities and identity risk visualization, which address the ID.AA and ID.RA gaps most organizations struggle to close. The agentless architecture and integration with GravityZone XDR for consolidated threat signals means you're not bolting on yet another disconnected tool. Skip this if your priority is deep vulnerability scanning or if you need strong incident recovery workflows; GravityZone CSPM+ prioritizes detection and compliance mapping over forensics and recovery orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in cloud misconfig alerts will value Solvo CSPM's contextual risk prioritization, which surfaces actual business-impacting threats instead of noise. The tool's application behavior analysis identifies which assets actually hold sensitive data before you spend cycles remediating low-risk findings, and its support for OPA policy-as-code means your ruleset scales with your engineering culture. Skip this if you need tight integration with your SIEM or incident response platform; Solvo is purpose-built for posture management and doesn't pretend to be a detection and response layer.
Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection
CSPM solution for detecting and remediating cloud misconfigurations.
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ vs Solvo CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..
Solvo CSPM: CSPM solution for detecting and remediating cloud misconfigurations. built by Solvo. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring and detection of static and dynamic cloud misconfigurations, Cloud asset inventory visualization including network and IAM configurations, Contextual risk prioritization based on business impact to reduce alert fatigue..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ differentiates with Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities. Solvo CSPM differentiates with Continuous monitoring and detection of static and dynamic cloud misconfigurations, Cloud asset inventory visualization including network and IAM configurations, Contextual risk prioritization based on business impact to reduce alert fatigue.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ is developed by Bitdefender. Solvo CSPM is developed by Solvo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+ and Solvo CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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