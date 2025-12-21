Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..

Solvo CSPM: CSPM solution for detecting and remediating cloud misconfigurations. built by Solvo. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring and detection of static and dynamic cloud misconfigurations, Cloud asset inventory visualization including network and IAM configurations, Contextual risk prioritization based on business impact to reduce alert fatigue..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.