CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection vs ZeroFox

Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection

Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection

Monitors personal data exposure across web and dark web for identity theft prevention

Digital Risk Protection
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails
ZeroFox

ZeroFox

External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring

Digital Risk Protection
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection
ZeroFox
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Digital Risk Protection
Digital Risk Protection
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Bitdefender
ZeroFox
Headquarters
Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania
Baltimore, Maryland, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Cloud
Credential Monitoring
Dark Web Monitoring
Dashboard
Data Breach
Digital Risk Protection
Fraud Detection
Monitoring
Threat Intelligence
AI Powered Security
Brand Protection
Executive Protection
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR0/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total2/22 categories

ZeroFox

GV0/6
ID2/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS2/4
RC0/2
Total6/22 categories
Core Features

Sign in to compare features

Get detailed side-by-side features comparison by signing in.

Integrations

Sign in to compare integrations

Get detailed side-by-side integrations comparison by signing in.

Community
Community Votes
0
1
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Need help choosing?

Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.

Browse Digital Risk ProtectionCreate Stack

Want to compare different tools?

Compare Other Tools

Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection vs ZeroFox: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection and ZeroFox for your digital risk protection needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection: Monitors personal data exposure across web and dark web for identity theft prevention

ZeroFox: External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection vs ZeroFox?

Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection, ZeroFox are all Digital Risk Protection solutions. Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection Monitors personal data exposure across web and dark web for identity theft prevention. ZeroFox External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection vs ZeroFox?

The choice between Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection vs ZeroFox depends on your specific requirements. Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection is a commercial solution, while ZeroFox is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection vs ZeroFox?

Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection is Commercial, ZeroFox is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection a good alternative to ZeroFox?

Yes, Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection can be considered as an alternative to ZeroFox for Digital Risk Protection needs. Both tools offer Digital Risk Protection capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection and ZeroFox be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection and ZeroFox might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Digital Risk Protection tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

Related Comparisons

Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection vs 360 Privacy 360 Monitor
Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection vs 360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard
Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection vs Aleph Cyber-Sûreté
ZeroFox vs 360 Privacy 360 Monitor
ZeroFox vs 360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard
ZeroFox vs Aleph Cyber-Sûreté

Explore More Digital Risk Protection Tools

Discover and compare all digital risk protection solutions in our comprehensive directory.

Browse Digital Risk Protection

Looking for a different comparison? Explore our complete tool comparison directory.

Compare Other Tools