Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Binary Edge is a free external attack surface management tool. Perimeterator is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Organizations hunting for exposed infrastructure across your full internet footprint should start with Binary Edge; its free tier lets you actually test passive DNS and exposed service discovery before committing budget, which matters because you need visibility before you can prioritize. The platform indexes over 3.5 billion internet devices and updates threat feeds in real-time, so you're not chasing yesterday's findings. This is weakest for teams that need active exploitation testing or vulnerability correlation tied to your internal asset inventory; Binary Edge tells you what's exposed, not whether your patching kept up.
AWS-focused security teams operating on a budget will appreciate Perimeterator's distributed enumeration approach, which catches misconfigured internet-facing resources that centralized scanners often miss due to account fragmentation and permission boundaries. It's free and runs from GitHub, meaning zero procurement cycles and immediate deployment across multi-account environments. Skip this if you need managed remediation workflows or compliance reporting; Perimeterator is a discovery and enumeration tool, not a ticketing system.
A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface.
A distributed AWS security auditing tool that continuously enumerates and scans internet-facing AWS services to identify potentially misconfigured resources.
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Common questions about comparing Binary Edge vs Perimeterator for your external attack surface management needs.
Binary Edge: A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface..
Perimeterator: A distributed AWS security auditing tool that continuously enumerates and scans internet-facing AWS services to identify potentially misconfigured resources..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Binary Edge and Perimeterator serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Scanner. Key differences: Perimeterator is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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