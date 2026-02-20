Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BeyGoo AgentX is a commercial digital risk protection tool by BeyGoo. ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ThreatBook. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing brand and credential exposure across multiple channels will get the most from BeyGoo AgentX because it consolidates takedown requests and exposed credential review into one interface instead of toggling between separate tools. The platform covers detection and incident response reporting (NIST DE.CM, RS.CO), with real-time initiation of takedowns that actually matter, backed by 27 people who know this category. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or recovery workflows; AgentX prioritizes prevention and communication over investigation depth.
ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and impersonation attacks will see immediate value in ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service because its managed takedown service actually removes threats instead of just alerting you to them, with average 48-hour takedown times across phishing sites, rogue apps, and fake accounts. The service's coverage across websites, social media, app stores, and dark web, paired with 24/7 real-time monitoring, explains why it maps cleanly to NIST DE.AE and RS.MA functions; you get detection and incident management from a single vendor. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics and recovery support built into the platform itself; ThreatBook prioritizes takedown speed over deep investigation workflows.
Centralized agent for BeyGoo platform enabling takedowns, findings & reports.
Managed service for detecting and taking down phishing, impersonation & fraud
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Common questions about comparing BeyGoo AgentX vs ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) for your digital risk protection needs.
BeyGoo AgentX: Centralized agent for BeyGoo platform enabling takedowns, findings & reports. built by BeyGoo. Core capabilities include Real-time takedown request initiation, Centralized access to prioritized and contextualized findings, Instant report generation for technical and C-level audiences..
ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS): Managed service for detecting and taking down phishing, impersonation & fraud. built by ThreatBook. Core capabilities include 24/7 real-time monitoring across websites, social media, app stores, and dark web, Phishing website detection and takedown, Rogue mobile app detection and removal..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BeyGoo AgentX differentiates with Real-time takedown request initiation, Centralized access to prioritized and contextualized findings, Instant report generation for technical and C-level audiences. ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) differentiates with 24/7 real-time monitoring across websites, social media, app stores, and dark web, Phishing website detection and takedown, Rogue mobile app detection and removal.
BeyGoo AgentX is developed by BeyGoo. ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) is developed by ThreatBook. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BeyGoo AgentX and ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection, Takedown. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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