BeyGoo AgentX: Centralized agent for BeyGoo platform enabling takedowns, findings & reports. built by BeyGoo. Core capabilities include Real-time takedown request initiation, Centralized access to prioritized and contextualized findings, Instant report generation for technical and C-level audiences..

ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS): Managed service for detecting and taking down phishing, impersonation & fraud. built by ThreatBook. Core capabilities include 24/7 real-time monitoring across websites, social media, app stores, and dark web, Phishing website detection and takedown, Rogue mobile app detection and removal..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.