Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..

SonarSource SonarQube Cloud: Cloud-based SAST platform for code quality and security analysis. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Automatic static code analysis for multiple programming languages, Security vulnerability detection in developer-written and AI-generated code, Quality Gate enforcement to fail CI/CD pipelines based on defined criteria..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.