Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. SonarSource SonarQube Cloud is a commercial static application security testing tool by SonarSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Development teams embedded in GitHub, GitLab, or Azure DevOps pipelines will get the fastest time-to-fix from SonarQube Cloud because its IDE plugin catches vulnerabilities before code reaches the repository. The platform catches both developer-written and AI-generated code flaws in the same scan, which matters now that teams are shipping LLM output into production. Skip this if your priority is runtime detection or if you need infrastructure-as-code scanning to be equally polished as application code scanning; SonarQube treats IaC as a secondary feature, not a first-class citizen.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
Cloud-based SAST platform for code quality and security analysis
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs SonarSource SonarQube Cloud for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
SonarSource SonarQube Cloud: Cloud-based SAST platform for code quality and security analysis. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Automatic static code analysis for multiple programming languages, Security vulnerability detection in developer-written and AI-generated code, Quality Gate enforcement to fail CI/CD pipelines based on defined criteria..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud). SonarSource SonarQube Cloud differentiates with Automatic static code analysis for multiple programming languages, Security vulnerability detection in developer-written and AI-generated code, Quality Gate enforcement to fail CI/CD pipelines based on defined criteria.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. SonarSource SonarQube Cloud is developed by SonarSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and SonarSource SonarQube Cloud serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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