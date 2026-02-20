Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. Datadog Static Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Development teams shipping code through CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Datadog Static Code Analysis because it catches vulnerabilities before they reach production without slowing your build process. The tool integrates directly into existing pipelines and covers NIST PR.PS platform security, meaning you're hardening code at the source rather than discovering problems in staging. Skip this if you need deep architectural risk assessment or threat modeling; Datadog is built for finding known vulnerability classes in code, not redesigning how you build systems.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
SAST tool for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs Datadog Static Code Analysis for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
Datadog Static Code Analysis: SAST tool for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Source code scanning, Security vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud). Datadog Static Code Analysis differentiates with Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Source code scanning, Security vulnerability detection.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. Datadog Static Code Analysis is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and Datadog Static Code Analysis serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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