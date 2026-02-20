Datadog Static Code Analysis

Development teams shipping code through CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Datadog Static Code Analysis because it catches vulnerabilities before they reach production without slowing your build process. The tool integrates directly into existing pipelines and covers NIST PR.PS platform security, meaning you're hardening code at the source rather than discovering problems in staging. Skip this if you need deep architectural risk assessment or threat modeling; Datadog is built for finding known vulnerability classes in code, not redesigning how you build systems.