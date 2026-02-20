Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. CredShields SolidityScan is a commercial static application security testing tool by CredShields. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Startup and early-stage web3 teams need SolidityScan because it catches reentrancy and access control bugs before mainnet deployment, which is where most Solidity exploits live. The tool integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines and flags OWASP Smart Contract Top 10 issues with specific remediation code, cutting the back-and-forth between developers and security reviewers. Skip this if you're managing a portfolio of multi-chain protocols requiring deep post-deployment monitoring; SolidityScan's strength is pre-deployment velocity, not runtime threat hunting.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
AI-powered smart contract vulnerability scanner for Solidity code
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs CredShields SolidityScan for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
CredShields SolidityScan: AI-powered smart contract vulnerability scanner for Solidity code. built by CredShields. Core capabilities include AI-powered static analysis for smart contract vulnerability detection, OWASP Web3 security standards compliance checking, Reentrancy, overflow, and access control vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud). CredShields SolidityScan differentiates with AI-powered static analysis for smart contract vulnerability detection, OWASP Web3 security standards compliance checking, Reentrancy, overflow, and access control vulnerability detection.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. CredShields SolidityScan is developed by CredShields. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and CredShields SolidityScan serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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