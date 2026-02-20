BeachheadSecure For USB Storage: Enforced encryption, auth, and remote access control for USB storage devices. built by Beachhead Solutions. Core capabilities include Enforced encryption on USB storage devices (flash, optical, external hard drives), Flexible authentication policy control including server-based 2FA and username/password options, Remote data quarantine capability for at-risk USB devices..

SecureData: Hardware-encrypted drives, DLP, data recovery software & services. built by SecureData. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated hardware-encrypted USB flash drives (AES-256-bit), FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated hardware-encrypted external drives (up to 20TB), Remote management console for encrypted drives..

Both serve the Encryption market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.