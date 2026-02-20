Beachhead ComplianceEZ 2.0: Cloud-based platform mapping security controls to CMMC, HIPAA, NIST & more. built by Beachhead Solutions. Core capabilities include Automated framework assessments benchmarking devices against HIPAA, NIST 800-171, and CMMC, Unified dashboard for managing technical enforcement and policy attestation in a single console, Widget-based compliance scoring across PCs, Macs, and encrypted external drives..

Delve SOC 2: SOC 2 compliance platform with automated evidence collection and audit support. built by Delve. Core capabilities include Customized compliance program based on company profile, Automated evidence collection with AI agents, Daily infrastructure scanning for compliance issues..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.