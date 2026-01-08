A-LIGN A-SCEND: AI-powered audit management platform for compliance audits and certifications. built by A-LIGN. Core capabilities include AI-powered audit management, Evidence deduplication across audits, Multi-framework evidence mapping..

Delve SOC 2: SOC 2 compliance platform with automated evidence collection and audit support. built by Delve. Core capabilities include Customized compliance program based on company profile, Automated evidence collection with AI agents, Daily infrastructure scanning for compliance issues..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.