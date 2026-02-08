Blaze Networks Business VPN

Mid-market and enterprise teams in regulated industries who need multi-site connectivity without exposing traffic to the public internet will get the most from Blaze Networks Business VPN. Its private MPLS-based core network and PCI-DSS certification with AoC documentation eliminate the compliance friction that comes with standard VPN architectures, and the 6-hour SLA with 24/7 monitoring covers both availability and detection. Skip this if you're looking for a self-service, consumption-based model or need managed detection response capabilities beyond network edge monitoring; Blaze is purpose-built for organizations that value infrastructure control and compliance certitude over flexibility.