CHEQ Enforce: Automated consent management platform for privacy compliance and tracking control. built by CHEQ. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated consent collection and categorization, Real-time blocking of unauthorized tracking, Client-side observability for data collection monitoring..

Chino.io DPOaaS: Outsourced DPO service for GDPR & multi-framework compliance for SMEs. built by Chino.io. headquartered in Italy. Core capabilities include External DPO appointment recognized by EU, UK, and Swiss data protection authorities, Direct liaison with data protection authorities for audits, inquiries, and breach notifications, Ongoing compliance monitoring and proactive risk management..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.