Backline: AI agent platform automating vuln interpretation, prioritization, fixing & validation. built by Backline. Core capabilities include AI-based vulnerability interpretation and risk assessment across multiple scanners, Remediation prioritization based on risk and SLA requirements, Automated fix path design..

Bitsight Exposure Management: Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management with automatic digital footprint mapping, Shadow IT and third-party vendor risk discovery, Continuous monitoring of vendor ecosystems including fourth-party vendors..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.