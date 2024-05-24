CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

AzureC2Relay vs BloodHound

AzureC2Relay

AzureC2Relay

An Azure Function that validates and relays Cobalt Strike beacon traffic based on Malleable C2 profile authentication.

Offensive Security
 Open Source
BloodHound

BloodHound

BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.

Offensive Security
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
AzureC2Relay
BloodHound
Pricing Model
Free
Free
Category
Offensive Security
Offensive Security
Verified Vendor
Open Source
GitHub Stars
228
10,325
Last Commit
Feb 2021
Aug 2025
Use Cases & Capabilities
C2
Azure
Red Team
Malleable C2
Offensive Security
Command And Control
Serverless
Cobalt Strike
Neo4j
Attack Paths
Lateral Movement
Reconnaissance
Community
Community Votes
0
4
Bookmarks
Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between AzureC2Relay vs BloodHound?

AzureC2Relay, BloodHound are all Offensive Security solutions. AzureC2Relay An Azure Function that validates and relays Cobalt Strike beacon traffic based on Malleable C2 profi. BloodHound BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Az. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: AzureC2Relay vs BloodHound?

The choice between AzureC2Relay vs BloodHound depends on your specific requirements. AzureC2Relay is free to use, while BloodHound is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between AzureC2Relay vs BloodHound?

AzureC2Relay is Free, BloodHound is Free. AzureC2Relay offers a free tier or is completely free to use. BloodHound offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is AzureC2Relay a good alternative to BloodHound?

Yes, AzureC2Relay can be considered as an alternative to BloodHound for Offensive Security needs. Both tools offer Offensive Security capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can AzureC2Relay and BloodHound be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, AzureC2Relay and BloodHound might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Offensive Security tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

