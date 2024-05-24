AzureC2Relay vs BloodHound

Choosing between AzureC2Relay and BloodHound for your offensive security needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

AzureC2Relay: An Azure Function that validates and relays Cobalt Strike beacon traffic based on Malleable C2 profile authentication.

BloodHound: BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.