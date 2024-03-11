Azure Guardrails

Teams building Azure landing zones or enforcing policy at scale will get the most from Azure Guardrails because it generates production-ready Terraform that turns compliance intent into actual Policy Initiatives without manual scripting. The tool is free and lives on GitHub with 183 stars, meaning you're not paying for policy-as-code infrastructure and can audit the templates yourself. Skip this if your organization needs a visual policy builder or wants to avoid Terraform entirely; Azure Guardrails assumes you're comfortable with infrastructure-as-code workflows and have Terraform already in your pipeline.