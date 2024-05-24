CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs ZoomEye

Axur Unified EASM + CTI

Axur Unified EASM + CTI

EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt

External Attack Surface Management
 Commercial
ZoomEye

ZoomEye

ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.

External Attack Surface Management
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Axur Unified EASM + CTI
ZoomEye
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
External Attack Surface Management
External Attack Surface Management
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Axur
Headquarters
Miami, Florida, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Asset Discovery
CVE
Certificate Management
Incident Response
Multi Cloud
Real Time Monitoring
Threat Intelligence
Vulnerability Management
Cybersecurity
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Axur Unified EASM + CTI

GV1/6
ID2/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories

ZoomEye

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs ZoomEye: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Axur Unified EASM + CTI and ZoomEye for your external attack surface management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt

ZoomEye: ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs ZoomEye?

Axur Unified EASM + CTI, ZoomEye are all External Attack Surface Management solutions. Axur Unified EASM + CTI EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. ZoomEye ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace ass. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs ZoomEye?

The choice between Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs ZoomEye depends on your specific requirements. Axur Unified EASM + CTI is a commercial solution, while ZoomEye is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs ZoomEye?

Axur Unified EASM + CTI is Commercial, ZoomEye is Free. ZoomEye offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Axur Unified EASM + CTI a good alternative to ZoomEye?

Yes, Axur Unified EASM + CTI can be considered as an alternative to ZoomEye for External Attack Surface Management needs. Both tools offer External Attack Surface Management capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Axur Unified EASM + CTI and ZoomEye be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Axur Unified EASM + CTI and ZoomEye might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are External Attack Surface Management tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

