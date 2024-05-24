Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Axonius Continuous Identity Discovery vs OpenIAM? Axonius Continuous Identity Discovery, OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. Axonius Continuous Identity Discovery Continuous identity discovery and lifecycle mgmt across hybrid environments. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Axonius Continuous Identity Discovery vs OpenIAM? The choice between Axonius Continuous Identity Discovery vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. Axonius Continuous Identity Discovery is a commercial solution, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Axonius Continuous Identity Discovery vs OpenIAM? Axonius Continuous Identity Discovery is Commercial, OpenIAM is Free. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Axonius Continuous Identity Discovery a good alternative to OpenIAM? Yes, Axonius Continuous Identity Discovery can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.