Security teams building AWS infrastructure from scratch or remediating widespread misconfigurations will find AWS Security Architectures most valuable; it automates the tedious work of validating controls across accounts before they drift, which is where most teams actually fail. The free pricing and GitHub availability mean you can pilot it in a single account without procurement friction. Skip this if your team already has a mature CSPM with compliance reporting baked in; AWS Security Architectures prioritizes configuration validation and event monitoring over audit trails and evidence collection for certification audits.

Network Access Analyzer

AWS teams managing VPC security posture will get immediate value from Network Access Analyzer because it catches overly permissive network rules before they become incidents, and the free pricing means you're not choosing between this and other security tools. The tool directly audits internet gateways, route tables, and security groups in your own account, eliminating the guesswork of manual rule reviews. Skip this if you're running multi-cloud infrastructure or need visibility beyond AWS networking layers; Network Access Analyzer is AWS-native only and won't help you govern access policies in GCP or Azure.