Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Security Architectures is a free cloud security posture management tool. Network Access Analyzer is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building AWS infrastructure from scratch or remediating widespread misconfigurations will find AWS Security Architectures most valuable; it automates the tedious work of validating controls across accounts before they drift, which is where most teams actually fail. The free pricing and GitHub availability mean you can pilot it in a single account without procurement friction. Skip this if your team already has a mature CSPM with compliance reporting baked in; AWS Security Architectures prioritizes configuration validation and event monitoring over audit trails and evidence collection for certification audits.
AWS teams managing VPC security posture will get immediate value from Network Access Analyzer because it catches overly permissive network rules before they become incidents, and the free pricing means you're not choosing between this and other security tools. The tool directly audits internet gateways, route tables, and security groups in your own account, eliminating the guesswork of manual rule reviews. Skip this if you're running multi-cloud infrastructure or need visibility beyond AWS networking layers; Network Access Analyzer is AWS-native only and won't help you govern access policies in GCP or Azure.
A comprehensive AWS security automation toolkit that provides event monitoring, data protection, resource management, and security configuration validation across AWS environments.
Network Access Analyzer is an AWS VPC feature that identifies unintended network access to cloud resources by analyzing internet gateways, route tables, ACLs, and security groups.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Security Architectures vs Network Access Analyzer for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Security Architectures: A comprehensive AWS security automation toolkit that provides event monitoring, data protection, resource management, and security configuration validation across AWS environments..
Network Access Analyzer: Network Access Analyzer is an AWS VPC feature that identifies unintended network access to cloud resources by analyzing internet gateways, route tables, ACLs, and security groups..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Security Architectures and Network Access Analyzer serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Security Configuration, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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