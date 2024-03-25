AWS Security Architectures is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Security Hub is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building AWS infrastructure from scratch or remediating widespread misconfigurations will find AWS Security Architectures most valuable; it automates the tedious work of validating controls across accounts before they drift, which is where most teams actually fail. The free pricing and GitHub availability mean you can pilot it in a single account without procurement friction. Skip this if your team already has a mature CSPM with compliance reporting baked in; AWS Security Architectures prioritizes configuration validation and event monitoring over audit trails and evidence collection for certification audits.
Teams running AWS-native workloads who need fast visibility into misconfigurations without a separate vendor contract should start with Security Hub; it's free, runs natively across your account, and surfaces compliance gaps that most teams miss in their first month. The service maps to 200+ AWS best practices and integrates findings from GuardDuty, Inspector, and Macie without additional tooling. Skip this if you need multi-cloud posture management or deep forensics; Security Hub excels at AWS hygiene but doesn't prioritize response automation or investigation depth the way paid CSPM platforms do.
A comprehensive AWS security automation toolkit that provides event monitoring, data protection, resource management, and security configuration validation across AWS environments.
Automate AWS security checks and centralize security alerts.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Security Architectures vs AWS Security Hub for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Security Architectures: A comprehensive AWS security automation toolkit that provides event monitoring, data protection, resource management, and security configuration validation across AWS environments..
AWS Security Hub: Automate AWS security checks and centralize security alerts..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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