Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Scout2 is a free cloud security posture management tool. ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test is a free cloud security posture management tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing AWS accounts on a budget should start with AWS Scout2 because it maps configuration findings directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Govern and Manage functions without licensing friction. The tool's API-driven approach identifies misconfigurations across IAM, S3, and networking in minutes, and at 1,700+ GitHub stars it has real production validation from teams who've forked and customized it. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; Scout2 is a periodic assessment tool, not a runtime control platform.
Teams managing multi-cloud storage configurations across AWS, Azure, and GCP on a shoestring budget should start here; ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test catches bucket misconfigurations and overpermissioned access that cost organizations millions in breaches, and it costs nothing. The free model means you can scan all three clouds without procurement friction or vendor lock-in concerns. Skip this if you need continuous posture monitoring or automated remediation workflows; this is a point-in-time scanner for teams that can act on findings manually or feed results into separate orchestration tools.
AWS Scout2 is a security assessment tool that uses the AWS API to gather configuration data and automatically identify security risks in AWS environments.
Free cloud storage security scanner for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments
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Common questions about comparing AWS Scout2 vs ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Scout2: AWS Scout2 is a security assessment tool that uses the AWS API to gather configuration data and automatically identify security risks in AWS environments..
ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test: Free cloud storage security scanner for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments. built by ImmuniWeb..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Scout2 is open-source with 1,723 GitHub stars. ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS Scout2 and ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Security Scanning. Key differences: AWS Scout2 is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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