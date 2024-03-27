Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Scout2 is a free cloud security posture management tool. iam-lint is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing AWS accounts on a budget should start with AWS Scout2 because it maps configuration findings directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Govern and Manage functions without licensing friction. The tool's API-driven approach identifies misconfigurations across IAM, S3, and networking in minutes, and at 1,700+ GitHub stars it has real production validation from teams who've forked and customized it. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; Scout2 is a periodic assessment tool, not a runtime control platform.
Teams automating IAM policy review in CI/CD pipelines will get real value from iam-lint because it catches overpermissioned policies before they reach AWS, not after deployment. The tool runs free as a GitHub action with configurable severity rules, making it practical for squads that want shift-left IAM governance without licensing friction. Skip this if your organization needs centralized policy enforcement across multiple cloud providers or dynamic entitlement review; iam-lint is AWS-only and static-analysis-only, best suited to developers who own their own IAM definitions.
AWS Scout2 is a security assessment tool that uses the AWS API to gather configuration data and automatically identify security risks in AWS environments.
A GitHub action that lints AWS IAM policy documents to identify security issues and misconfigurations with configurable severity levels and custom rules.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Scout2 vs iam-lint for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Scout2: AWS Scout2 is a security assessment tool that uses the AWS API to gather configuration data and automatically identify security risks in AWS environments..
iam-lint: A GitHub action that lints AWS IAM policy documents to identify security issues and misconfigurations with configurable severity levels and custom rules..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Scout2 and iam-lint serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Security Scanning, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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