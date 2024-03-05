Teams managing sprawling AWS estates who need a fast inventory baseline before deploying paid CSPM tools should start with AWS Recon. It pulls detailed resource attributes and policies across regions in parallel, giving you a complete attack surface map in minutes rather than hours, and the 549 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption by practitioners who've weaponized it in real environments. Skip this if you need continuous drift detection or remediation workflows; AWS Recon is a point-in-time collector, not a monitoring platform.

Nuvola

AWS-focused security teams with limited budgets will extract real value from Nuvola's graph-based attack path visualization, which turns static misconfigurations into interactive threat chains you can actually navigate. The free pricing removes procurement friction for teams piloting cloud posture work, and the digital twin approach catches lateral movement paths that rule-based scanners alone miss. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or CSPM integrations with your existing ticketing workflow; Nuvola's strength is depth in one cloud, not breadth across platforms.