AWS Security Toolbox (AST)

Security teams with limited budgets who need to audit their AWS account without vendor lock-in should start with AWS Security Toolbox; it bundles AWS's native tools,IAM Access Analyzer, Config, Security Hub,into a single container, eliminating the friction of stitching them together manually. The free pricing and 286 GitHub stars signal adoption by practitioners who've validated it works for baseline assessments and compliance checks. Skip it if you need continuous posture monitoring or remediation workflows; AST is a point-in-time scanner, not a platform replacement.