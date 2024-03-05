AWS Recon is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Security Toolbox (AST) is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling AWS estates who need a fast inventory baseline before deploying paid CSPM tools should start with AWS Recon. It pulls detailed resource attributes and policies across regions in parallel, giving you a complete attack surface map in minutes rather than hours, and the 549 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption by practitioners who've weaponized it in real environments. Skip this if you need continuous drift detection or remediation workflows; AWS Recon is a point-in-time collector, not a monitoring platform.
Security teams with limited budgets who need to audit their AWS account without vendor lock-in should start with AWS Security Toolbox; it bundles AWS's native tools,IAM Access Analyzer, Config, Security Hub,into a single container, eliminating the friction of stitching them together manually. The free pricing and 286 GitHub stars signal adoption by practitioners who've validated it works for baseline assessments and compliance checks. Skip it if you need continuous posture monitoring or remediation workflows; AST is a point-in-time scanner, not a platform replacement.
A multi-threaded Ruby tool for comprehensive AWS security inventory collection that gathers detailed resource attributes, metadata, and policy information across AWS environments.
A Docker container that bundles preinstalled AWS security tools for streamlined security operations and assessments in AWS environments.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Recon vs AWS Security Toolbox (AST) for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Recon: A multi-threaded Ruby tool for comprehensive AWS security inventory collection that gathers detailed resource attributes, metadata, and policy information across AWS environments..
AWS Security Toolbox (AST): A Docker container that bundles preinstalled AWS security tools for streamlined security operations and assessments in AWS environments..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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