AWS Recon is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Security Controls is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling AWS estates who need a fast inventory baseline before deploying paid CSPM tools should start with AWS Recon. It pulls detailed resource attributes and policies across regions in parallel, giving you a complete attack surface map in minutes rather than hours, and the 549 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption by practitioners who've weaponized it in real environments. Skip this if you need continuous drift detection or remediation workflows; AWS Recon is a point-in-time collector, not a monitoring platform.
Teams already committed to AWS and managing compliance frameworks like PCI-DSS or HIPAA should start here; AWS Security Controls embeds native controls directly into the services you're already paying for, eliminating the tax of a separate tool subscription. The controls map to specific NIST CSF functions and cover Identity & Access Management, data protection, and logging across 200+ AWS services without additional licensing. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or need visibility across Kubernetes clusters and SaaS applications; the controls are AWS-only and won't help you govern Google Cloud or Azure resources.
A multi-threaded Ruby tool for comprehensive AWS security inventory collection that gathers detailed resource attributes, metadata, and policy information across AWS environments.
Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Recon vs AWS Security Controls for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Recon: A multi-threaded Ruby tool for comprehensive AWS security inventory collection that gathers detailed resource attributes, metadata, and policy information across AWS environments..
AWS Security Controls: Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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