Teams managing sprawling AWS estates who need a fast inventory baseline before deploying paid CSPM tools should start with AWS Recon. It pulls detailed resource attributes and policies across regions in parallel, giving you a complete attack surface map in minutes rather than hours, and the 549 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption by practitioners who've weaponized it in real environments. Skip this if you need continuous drift detection or remediation workflows; AWS Recon is a point-in-time collector, not a monitoring platform.

AWS Security Controls

Teams already committed to AWS and managing compliance frameworks like PCI-DSS or HIPAA should start here; AWS Security Controls embeds native controls directly into the services you're already paying for, eliminating the tax of a separate tool subscription. The controls map to specific NIST CSF functions and cover Identity & Access Management, data protection, and logging across 200+ AWS services without additional licensing. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or need visibility across Kubernetes clusters and SaaS applications; the controls are AWS-only and won't help you govern Google Cloud or Azure resources.