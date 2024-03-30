Teams operating AWS environments who need fast audit trails of who changed what in their infrastructure will find AWS Log valuable; it's free, lightweight, and pulls directly from AWS Config without additional agents. The tool excels at the Govern function of NIST CSF 2.0, giving you configuration history that makes compliance documentation and change tracking straightforward. Skip this if you need real-time alerting on misconfigurations or cross-cloud visibility; AWS Log is a historical audit tool, not a live posture scanner.

CloudTrail Partitioner

Security teams with large AWS deployments who spend hours manually querying CloudTrail logs will reclaim that time with CloudTrail Partitioner's automated partition management for Athena. The tool eliminates the operational friction of maintaining partitioned tables, cutting query latency on multi-terabyte log sets by orders of magnitude compared to unpartitioned scans. Skip this if your organization logs less than a few hundred GB monthly or if you lack the Athena infrastructure to query logs at scale; the value proposition disappears below that threshold.