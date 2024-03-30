AWS Log is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Security Controls is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams operating AWS environments who need fast audit trails of who changed what in their infrastructure will find AWS Log valuable; it's free, lightweight, and pulls directly from AWS Config without additional agents. The tool excels at the Govern function of NIST CSF 2.0, giving you configuration history that makes compliance documentation and change tracking straightforward. Skip this if you need real-time alerting on misconfigurations or cross-cloud visibility; AWS Log is a historical audit tool, not a live posture scanner.
Teams already committed to AWS and managing compliance frameworks like PCI-DSS or HIPAA should start here; AWS Security Controls embeds native controls directly into the services you're already paying for, eliminating the tax of a separate tool subscription. The controls map to specific NIST CSF functions and cover Identity & Access Management, data protection, and logging across 200+ AWS services without additional licensing. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or need visibility across Kubernetes clusters and SaaS applications; the controls are AWS-only and won't help you govern Google Cloud or Azure resources.
A command-line tool that shows configuration history and changes of AWS resources using AWS Config service.
Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Log vs AWS Security Controls for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Log: A command-line tool that shows configuration history and changes of AWS resources using AWS Config service..
AWS Security Controls: Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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