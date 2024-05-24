CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler vs OpenIAM

A Lambda function that automatically disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a specified time period to reduce security risks from aging credentials.

Identity Governance and Administration
 Open Source
OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

Identity Governance and Administration
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler
OpenIAM
Pricing Model
Free
Free
Category
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration
Verified Vendor
Open Source
GitHub Stars
154
Last Commit
Jul 2021
Use Cases & Capabilities
Security Automation
IAM
Lambda
Automation
Access Control
Serverless
Identity And Access Management
Nodejs
AWS Security
AWS
Integration
PAM
Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler vs OpenIAM: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler and OpenIAM for your identity governance and administration needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler vs OpenIAM?

AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler, OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler A Lambda function that automatically disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a specified time period. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler vs OpenIAM?

The choice between AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler is free to use, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler vs OpenIAM?

AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler is Free, OpenIAM is Free. AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler offers a free tier or is completely free to use. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler a good alternative to OpenIAM?

Yes, AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler and OpenIAM be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler and OpenIAM might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

